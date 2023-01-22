Two die in wrong-way crash on I-290 near Elk Grove Village

Two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday on I-290 near Elk Grove Village, Illinois State Police reported.

The collision occurred at about 2 a.m. at Biesterfield Road as a 2013 Honda Civic driven by a 22-year-old Elgin man headed east in the westbound lanes.

The Honda crashed into a westbound 2007 Toyota Prius driven by a 24-year-old man from Renton, Washington, authorities said. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Traffic was diverted from westbound I-290 onto Biesterfield while officials investigated. Lanes reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, the identities of the two men had not been released.