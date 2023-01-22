 

Several in custody for thefts from Motor Werks, Barrington police say

By Griffin Krueger
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 1/23/2023 9:44 AM

Several suspects have been apprehended after multiple vehicle thefts Sunday morning at Motor Werks in Barrington, police said.

Officers responded about 8 a.m. to the car dealership at 1475 S. Barrington Road, according to a news release.

 

One suspect fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle rammed a Barrington police car, heavily damaging both vehicles.

No further details were released Sunday night. The investigation is ongoing.

