Several in custody for thefts from Moter Werks, Barrington police say
Updated 1/22/2023 6:32 PM
Several suspects have been apprehended after multiple vehicle thefts Sunday morning at Motor Werks in Barrington, police said.
Officers responded about 8 a.m. to the car dealership at 1475 S. Barrington Road, according to a news release.
One suspect fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle rammed a Barrington police car, heavily damaging both vehicles,
No further details were released Sunday night. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
