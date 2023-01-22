Several in custody for thefts from Moter Werks, Barrington police say

Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

Several suspects have been apprehended after multiple vehicle thefts Sunday morning at Motor Werks in Barrington, police said.

Officers responded about 8 a.m. to the car dealership at 1475 S. Barrington Road, according to a news release.

One suspect fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle rammed a Barrington police car, heavily damaging both vehicles,

No further details were released Sunday night. The investigation is ongoing, police said.