River Trails student musicians bring touch of the Caribbean to wintry day
While some of the first snow of 2023 fell outside Sunday, patrons inside the Prospect Heights Public Library took a trip to the warm environs of the Caribbean, courtesy of the River Trails Middle School steel band.
Performing a variety of styles from reggae and calypso to pop and rock, the students played music with repurposed 55-gallon oil drums, under the direction of Steve Flowers.
River Trails is one of the few middle schools in the state a steel band, according to the group's website. Students rehearse one morning a week and perform in three school concerts per year, as well as additional performances in the community.
"It's a good day to imagine yourself on a Caribbean island," said Terri Campbell, the library's adult services coordinator.