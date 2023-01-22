Registration open for Naperville Sunrise Rotary St. Patrick's Day 5K

Registration is underway for the 14th annual Naperville Sunrise Rotary 5K race to be held March 11.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. in downtown Naperville. Co-sponsored by the West Suburban Irish, the 5K will take place before the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and registration information can be found at StPaddysDay5k.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit Inside Out Club fee assistance and character-building programs, Little Friends Respite Program expansion, fee assistance for Naperville YMCA students, and Safe 'n Sound after-school programming.

Costume awards will be handed out, and participants will receive a running shirt. Prizes will be awarded to top male and female runners.

Refreshments will be available after the race. Times will be posted online.