No one injured in Gurnee-area house fire

No one was injured in a fire Sunday morning that caused extensive damage to a two-story home in the Gurnee area.

The Gurnee Fire Department responded to the 36700 block of North Kimberwick Lane about 10:25 a.m., Battalion Chief James Pellitteri said. More than 30 companies from several nearby fire departments assisted at the scene.

No one was home when the fire broke out.

It took approximately 25 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control, Pellitteri said, but hot spots continued for more than two hours.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.