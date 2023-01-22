Man found dead in Elgin Police Department jail cell

A 20-year-old man arrested Friday on drug and weapons charges was found dead early Sunday in an Elgin Police Department jail said, authorities said.

The unidentified man was discovered unresponsive at 5:02 a.m. during a routine jail check, Elgin police said.

Lifesaving measures were started immediately, and the Elgin Fire Department responded to the jail to assist, but the man could not be revived, police said.

As is the standard protocol for an in-custody death, the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force will conduct the investigation, according to police.

The man was taken into custody at 8:38 p.m. Friday after police seized weapons and illegal drugs during a traffic stop, authorities said. He was being held in the Elgin jail while awaiting a bond court appearance.

No force was used during his arrest or while he was in custody, police said.