LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest
Updated 1/22/2023 10:56 AM
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month.
