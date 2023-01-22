 

LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest

  • Two police vehicles are seen near a building where a shooting occurred in Monterey Park, California. Ten people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

By ANDREW DALTON and JAE C. HONG
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/22/2023 10:56 AM

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month.

