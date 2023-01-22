Hoffman Estates Mayor's Update Breakfast set for Feb. 15 at Now Arena
Updated 1/22/2023 4:24 PM
The Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce & Industry will hold its annual Mayor's Update Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Now Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway.
Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod will recap 2022 and provide a look ahead to 2023. Village staff also will be on hand to answer questions about current and future developments.
The event is open to the public. Admission includes a hot breakfast buffet.
The cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers.
Register by calling (847) 781-9100 or by visiting the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce website.
