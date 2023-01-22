5 teens injured, one seriously, in rollover crash near Huntley

Five teenagers were injured, one seriously, when the car they were riding in Saturday night went off a roadway north of Huntley, rolled over and crashed through a fence, authorities said.

McHenry County sheriff's police said deputies and other first responders were called to the crash scene in the 11100 block of Conley Road at about 8:56 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates the teens were in a 2013 Infiniti G37 s traveling west on Conley when it passed another westbound vehicle in a no passing zone. The Infiniti then left the roadway to the north, rolled over, went through a fence and into a field.

The driver, a 17-year-old Algonquin male, and four passengers -- a 16-year-old Dundee boy, a 16-year-old boy from Carpentersville, a 17-year-old Algonquin girl f and an 18-year-old woman from Carpentersville -- initially were taken to Northwestern Medicine hospitals in Huntley and Woodstock for treatment.

The 17-year-old Algonquin woman later was transported in serious condition to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Park Ridge.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate, officials said.