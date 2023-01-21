Two young eagles spotted at 'In Search of Eagles' program along the Fox River, along with a few dozen ducks

For the second time in as many years, Cathy Thurston of Crystal Lake found herself behind a spotting scope in search of eagles.

This year she only saw about 30 golden eye ducks scooting about the Fox River just south of the Algonquin dam.

Earlier in the morning two immature eagles glided up and down the river and then disappeared over the trees.

Thurston was with a small group of people braving the cold at Cornish Park during an "In Search of Eagles" program this Saturday.

The program, which happens every year at this time, took place at the McHenry, Algonquin and Carpentersville dams on the Fox River, and at the Williams Bay boat launch on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin.

Representatives from several agencies and conservation groups, including the McHenry County Conservation District and McHenry County Audubon Society, were on hand to help search for eagles and identify other birds.