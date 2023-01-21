 

Two young eagles spotted at 'In Search of Eagles' program along the Fox River, along with a few dozen ducks

  • Cathy Thurston of Crystal Lake uses a spotting scope at Cornish Park during the "In Search of Eagles" program Saturday in Algonquin. This is the second year that Thurston has attended the event.

      Cathy Thurston of Crystal Lake uses a spotting scope at Cornish Park during the "In Search of Eagles" program Saturday in Algonquin. This is the second year that Thurston has attended the event. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • People watch a group of about 30 golden eye ducks on the Fox River as they gather at Cornish Park during the "In Search of Eagles" program Saturday in Algonquin. Two immature eagles were seen early in the morning flying up and down the river south of the dam.

      People watch a group of about 30 golden eye ducks on the Fox River as they gather at Cornish Park during the "In Search of Eagles" program Saturday in Algonquin. Two immature eagles were seen early in the morning flying up and down the river south of the dam. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • People gather at Cornish Park for the "In Search of Eagles" program Saturday in Algonquin.

      People gather at Cornish Park for the "In Search of Eagles" program Saturday in Algonquin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 1/21/2023 5:54 PM

For the second time in as many years, Cathy Thurston of Crystal Lake found herself behind a spotting scope in search of eagles.

This year she only saw about 30 golden eye ducks scooting about the Fox River just south of the Algonquin dam.

 

Earlier in the morning two immature eagles glided up and down the river and then disappeared over the trees.

Thurston was with a small group of people braving the cold at Cornish Park during an "In Search of Eagles" program this Saturday.

The program, which happens every year at this time, took place at the McHenry, Algonquin and Carpentersville dams on the Fox River, and at the Williams Bay boat launch on Geneva Lake in Wisconsin.

Representatives from several agencies and conservation groups, including the McHenry County Conservation District and McHenry County Audubon Society, were on hand to help search for eagles and identify other birds.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 