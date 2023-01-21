 

Elgin man charged with stalking students walking home from school

  • An Elgin man was charged with two felony counts of stalking Saturday after police say he made inappropriate comments to girls walking home from a nearby middle school.

    An Elgin man was charged with two felony counts of stalking Saturday after police say he made inappropriate comments to girls walking home from a nearby middle school.

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Posted1/21/2023 12:25 PM

An Elgin man was charged with two felony counts of stalking Saturday after police say he made inappropriate comments to girls walking home from a nearby middle school.

Alan S. Rendon, 25, of the 500 block of North Grove Avenue, appeared in court Saturday morning where a Kane County judge set his bond at $100,000. Rendon would need to post $10,000 to be released.

 

A female student from Abbott Middle School told police Wednesday that a man had been making inappropriate statements to female students walking home from school between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Police said the suspect was also observed following students in his vehicle in the 300-400 block of Standish Street.

Elgin Area School District U-46 notified parents of the incident, and police provided extra patrols in the area during dismissal.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 