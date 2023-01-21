Elgin man charged with stalking students walking home from school

An Elgin man was charged with two felony counts of stalking Saturday after police say he made inappropriate comments to girls walking home from a nearby middle school.

Alan S. Rendon, 25, of the 500 block of North Grove Avenue, appeared in court Saturday morning where a Kane County judge set his bond at $100,000. Rendon would need to post $10,000 to be released.

A female student from Abbott Middle School told police Wednesday that a man had been making inappropriate statements to female students walking home from school between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Police said the suspect was also observed following students in his vehicle in the 300-400 block of Standish Street.

Elgin Area School District U-46 notified parents of the incident, and police provided extra patrols in the area during dismissal.