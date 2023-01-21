 

Animals are Winterfest's main attraction

  • Malachi Bennett, 5, of Rolling Meadows pets a six-month-old husky named Rex during Winterfest at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday.

  • Lauren Lee, 5, of Schaumburg rides a pony during Winterfest at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday.

  • Sisters Maisie, 6, second from right, and Gretchen Kulla, 9, of Arlington Heights view a barred owl held by Monica Schwarz, left, and a great horned owl held by Robert Clauss during Winterfest at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday.

  • Robert Clauss of the Stillman Nature center holds a great horned owl during Winterfest at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday.

In the absence of ice and snow, animals -- including owls, huskies and ponies -- were the main attraction at Salt Creek Park District's Winterfest in Palatine Saturday.

The huskies, from Free Sprit Siberian Rescue, were especially popular with kids, who were able to pet the soft and fluffy dogs between dog sled team demonstration runs.

 

"They get to meet and greet and that is a huge attraction," said Cindy Fracassi, Twin Lakes assistant facilities manager. "They love that."

Children and their families also were able to view birds of prey from Stillman Nature Center up close, including a barred owl and a great horned owl.

A campfire including s'mores, refreshments and games were part of the event, which was in its fourth year and typically draws around 100 people, Fracassi said.

