Animals are Winterfest's main attraction

In the absence of ice and snow, animals -- including owls, huskies and ponies -- were the main attraction at Salt Creek Park District's Winterfest in Palatine Saturday.

The huskies, from Free Sprit Siberian Rescue, were especially popular with kids, who were able to pet the soft and fluffy dogs between dog sled team demonstration runs.

"They get to meet and greet and that is a huge attraction," said Cindy Fracassi, Twin Lakes assistant facilities manager. "They love that."

Children and their families also were able to view birds of prey from Stillman Nature Center up close, including a barred owl and a great horned owl.

A campfire including s'mores, refreshments and games were part of the event, which was in its fourth year and typically draws around 100 people, Fracassi said.