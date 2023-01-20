Suspect leads police on chase in St. Charles, crashes into two vehicles

The Kane County sheriff's office continues to search for a suspect who led police on a chase and struck two vehicles in the area of Randall and Crane roads Friday morning.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., a lieutenant from the Kane County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the driver of a Silver Ford Escape in the area on Randall and Crane roads, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The driver did not stop and continued south on Randall Road, turning east on Dean Street, the release stated.

The driver continued east on Dean Street, where it lost control and struck two unoccupied vehicles (a Nissan Rogue and a Chevrolet Aveo) parked on the east side of North 9th Street, according to the release. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Chevy Aveo, after being struck by the suspect's Ford Escape, ended up in the north lane of traffic. The lieutenant's patrol car was unable to stop to avoid the vehicle in the north lane of traffic, and struck this vehicle, causing extensive damage to the patrol vehicle, the release stated.

No injuries have been reported. The suspect fled the area on foot. A perimeter was established with K-9s and a drone team to pinpoint the direction of travel of the suspect, according to the release.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding the incident or potential suspect information, they are asked to call the sheriff's office investigations division at (630) 444-1103.

Kane County sheriff's deputies were assisted by sheriff's detectives, the Kane County Drone Team, the Kane County K-9 Team, and St. Charles and Geneva police departments.

The incident has caused six St. Charles School District buildings to be placed on lockout: Richmond Intermediate, Davis Primary, Wild Rose Elementary, Thompson Middle School, Haines Center, and the District Administration Building. The buildings remain on lockout, according to chief communications officer Scott Harvey.

"A lockout means there is a nearby concern but no imminent danger inside our district buildings," Harvey said in an email. "However, doors are additionally secured to prevent outside entry. Students are brought inside from any outdoor activities, and students arriving at school are allowed to enter the building. No visitors are allowed into the building during this time."

He said the district is continuing to communicate with local law enforcement and will notify buildings and families when the district has updated information to share.