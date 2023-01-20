Police: Aurora driver killed in fiery crash downtown

A 27-year-old man died after his car crashed into a concrete pillar supporting a railroad overpass in downtown Aurora, police said Friday.

Officers found the vehicle engulfed in flames at the intersection of South Broadway and East Benton streets at about 2:16 a.m. on Jan. 13.

Investigators believe the car, which was traveling south on Broadway, struck the pillar at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, identified as Israel Mueller of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Due to the extent of the impact, the positive identification of the driver took a considerable amount of time," police said in a news release.

The area of South Broadway Street was closed while police investigated the crash.