 

Police: Aurora driver killed in fiery crash downtown

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/20/2023 4:05 PM

A 27-year-old man died after his car crashed into a concrete pillar supporting a railroad overpass in downtown Aurora, police said Friday.

Officers found the vehicle engulfed in flames at the intersection of South Broadway and East Benton streets at about 2:16 a.m. on Jan. 13.

 

Investigators believe the car, which was traveling south on Broadway, struck the pillar at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, identified as Israel Mueller of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Due to the extent of the impact, the positive identification of the driver took a considerable amount of time," police said in a news release.

The area of South Broadway Street was closed while police investigated the crash.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 