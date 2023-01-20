Kane County property transfers for Nov. 25 to Dec. 13, 2022

Aurora

$618,000; 2740 Ginger Woods Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Leigh Goldfine to Mohit Gera

$429,000; 1933 Pinnacle Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Muhammad Longi to Azeem Zubair

$370,000; 798 Brodhead Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Gyanendra Srivastava to Sachin Vishwas Chavan

$343,500; 559 Sumac Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by David S Gaines to Ryan Max Michelson

$320,000; 422 Conservatory Ln Unit 422, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ashok Koduri to David Newcomb

$264,000; 1925 Bayview Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Farooq Qazi to Brigitte A Gillespie

$254,000; 1633 Wild Rose Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Milo Petrie

$250,000; 992 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Fernando Diaz Romero to Kyle Welton

$237,000; 726 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Salvador Gonzalez to David M Giese

$235,000; 811 Watson St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Annahi Contreras to Luis Alfonso Aguirre Lopez

$226,000; 333 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Abid Ghafoor to Silvia I Velazquez Rivera

$213,500; 255 Trask St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Luella Wolf Estate to Jose Angel Garcia Madrigal

$200,000; 1689 Town Center St Unit 1689, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Thomas Natiello to Christopher Awkerman

$196,000; 1057 Timberlake Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Amy Aguilar to Claudia Arriaga

$187,000; 640 Jefferson St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by James Spencer to Samantha Burgess

$180,000; 322 Grant Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Anita M Lewis to Cedric L Bouchee

$172,500; 346 Evans Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Carol S Lentz to Brian Cossio

$158,000; 1315 Monomoy St Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Jose Gil Garcia to Luis Miguel Andrade

$134,500; 465 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Jason Reyes to OCJB Properties LLC

$130,000; 121 Gregory St Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Mohamed Elkasstawi to WCDI LLC

$113,000; 845 Richard St Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ayaan Bangash Properties LLC to Jose A Morales

$90,000; 1618 E New York St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by American Tax Lien LLC to Fue Thao

$80,000; 1334 Monomoy St Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Longstreet Capital Funding LLC to Jose Gil Garcia

$75,000; 1038 Rainwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by David S Wells to Country View Properties LLC

Batavia

$425,000; 1222 Averill Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Beverly Oros to Maria Karen Graziano

$390,000; 1291 Schiedler Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Christopher M Mccammon to William D Foster

$389,500; 2030 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to John Manaligod

$388,000; 1073 Maple Lane, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Erik R Balisi to James Edward Fusek

$362,500; 2034 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sarathkumar Rajkumar

$282,000; 402 Park St., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by James L Fusek to Joseph Alexander Leonas

$240,000; 49 S Barton Trail, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Corliss A Weaver to Anita M Krolczyk

Carpentersville

$185,000; 8204 Sierra Woods Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Carolina Vargas to Wmak Properties LLC

East Dundee

$231,000; 161 Crestwood Drive, East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Cathleen M Derfler to Michael B Webb

$180,000; 15 Wenholz Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Scott M Schwebach to Rafael Salazar-romero

Elburn

$496,500; 856 Citizen Ave., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Douglas W Smith to Kristin G Ostarello

$465,000; 1388 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Trisha Marion Reed

$440,000; 1452 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Diane Righeimer

$438,500; 1009 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Timothy David White

$410,000; 1494 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Michael Urbanski

$250,000; 817 N 1st St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Misty L Kennedy to Connor J Mccue

Elgin

$599,500; 1833 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rayhan A Majeed

$587,000; 3545 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Toll Il LP to George Kritselis Jr

$560,000; 3580 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mandeep K Babbra

$543,000; 171 Morning Glory Way, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Trijesh Reddy Rupureddy

$523,000; 153 N Bend Way, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sreedhar Sriramula

$517,000; 3803 Jasmine Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Karthik Kumar Balasundaram

$510,000; 3619 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Karthikeyan Ganapathi Thilagaraj

$502,500; 3758 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by NVR Inc to Neftali Gutierrez

$479,000; 145 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nithu Ajanthakumari Ravindran

$470,000; 147 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sandip Sudam Chaudhari

$455,000; 1050 Wakefield Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Ruben Cuevas to Katherine A Stambuk

$435,000; 410 Mooresfield St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kevin R Davis to Erik L R Johnsen

$408,000; 3706 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by NVR Inc to Nik Jennison

$405,000; 11N699 Old Barn Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Else Gliedt to Daniel Dubbeld

$391,000; 446 Ranch Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Lynn J Saxe to Daniel E Cox

$286,000; 910 Ruth Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Alexandre C Teixeira to Manuel S Delgado

$285,000; 3826 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Janie J Dispensa to Chaitali Desai

$270,000; 1213 Oakdale Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by South Westside Properties LLC to Genoveva Rebollar

$260,000; 1205 Asbury Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Matthew Bucek

$255,000; 986 Marlene Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Mark A Brandes to Eden Valdez Torres

$255,000; 224 Lake St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Marc Westenburg to Timothy P Smith

$228,000; 1050 N Shady Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Kevin L Johnson to Tomas A Rodriguez

$224,000; 910 Mesa Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Sandra J Collins to Juan J Rivera

$215,000; 447 Princeton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Simmie Taylor to Manuel Balleza Mandujano

$210,000; 827 Adams St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Ronald R Teeple to Maria Del Socorro Rosalez

$197,500; 1633 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Tony Powell to Virginia Bigler

$197,000; 1622 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Dayna A Bird to Lucas Alfonzo Davis

$190,000; 840 Forest Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Cesar Gomez to Juana Alonso

$181,000; 248 Michigan St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by J2N Professional Services Inc to Joseph Mcgovern

$164,000; 451 Arlington Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Alejandro Gerardo to Analia Mendoza Demontoya

$145,000; 902 Kenneth Cir Unit 6, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Avery Manning to George Cameron Jr

$134,000; 1450 Plymouth Ln Unit 209, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Steven W Zeier to Ildelisa Arellano

$113,000; 3657 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Distinctive Homes My Demarco I to Vienna Peterson

$75,000; 535 Ryerson Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Reinvest Homes LLC to Areli Casasola

Geneva

$515,000; 513 S 2nd St., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Dennis C Petrillo to Jeffrey S Kranicki

$495,000; 0N490 Chapman Court, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kurt J Fugman to Alyssa Mary Fara

$440,000; 222 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by John W Witte to Lori Brandstetter

$345,000; 39W423 Herrington Blvd., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Carol Schaffer to Jennifer Peters

$345,000; 279 Larsdotter Lane, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Christopher R Manski to Vincent Graal

$304,500; 1502 Kirkwood Drive, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Lloyd Burch to Michael V Arena

Gilberts

$465,000; 387 Rockville Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Nancy H Thompson to Kreshnik Osmani

$300,000; 442 Town Center Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Rachelle T Flynn to James Taylor

$50,000; 288 Town Center Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Andrew William Kline to Mary Catherine Kline

Hampshire

$460,000; 1225 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Venkata Narayana Raju Penumethsa

$453,500; 1236 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Craig J Wojcik

$438,500; 1213 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ivan Benitez

$345,000; 47W544 Stoxen Road, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Melissa Galvin to Michael S Rosseland

Huntley

$435,000; 13520 Moonlight Ridge Court, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mary M Cantrell to William H Gehrke

$415,000; 12245 Arlington Drive, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Todd Alan Novak to Charles Stwora

$366,500; 18N617 Powers Road, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Norma J Morgan to Joel Ramirez Corona

Maple Park

$270,000; 805 Maple Ave., Maple Park; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Troy Schrader to Brock Rodney Feece

Montgomery

$380,000; 1704 Marilyn Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Gamaliel A Aguirre to Matthew James Mcdonald

$250,000; 1328 S Union St., Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Leticia A Guerrero to Jose F Diaz

$221,000; 1819 Waverly Way, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Breana Desiree Db Jelks to Thien Vo

North Aurora

$590,000; 3080 Elleby Court, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Benny Pauley to Nathan Peterson

$317,500; 9 Juniper Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Austin Kinser to Cheryl Lyn Aldridge

Pingree Grove

$366,000; 1625 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Krzysztof Szypcio to Adam Rosenbaum

$180,000; 887 Emerald Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by JWF Real Estate Investment to Charles Virga

Sleepy Hollow

$450,000; 1326 Acorn Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by George J Hoffman to Kevin A Babica

$300,000; 22 Plum Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kirk A Marschke to Rae Ann Shank

South Elgin

$623,500; 1551 N La Fox St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to ERA Corp

$468,500; 293 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ulisses Mendoza

$436,000; 281 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Snehalkumar Shantilal Patel

$358,500; 1077 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Hammed Ajetunmobi

$350,000; 1065 Adrienne Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Glenn A Hanlon to Nicolas Berardi

$325,000; 24 S Collins St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Karen Colon to Louis Early

$300,000; 900 Kane St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Jason Larson to Colin Kirincich

$160,000; 732 Division St Unit 732, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Frances Vavallo to Linda Waldron

$132,500; 280 Woodridge Cir Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Daniel Janek to Jay Dick

$115,000; 287 Ann St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Arnold Zabran to Aim Investment Properties LLC

St. Charles

$597,500; 36W136 Fieldcrest Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Michael J Gow to Darin P Delaney

$590,000; 4N783 W Woods Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Frank Wiltgen

$530,000; 4N706 W Woods Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Matthew B Vandermolen to Joseph Morehead

$501,000; 935 Oak Crest Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Sue Ann Nickel to Roberta L Stuart

$437,000; 40W074 Jack London St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Marc Morrissy to Adrian R Delgado Jr

$285,000; 6N307 Whitmore Cir Unit A, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Susan H Bragen to Paxton Singer

$265,000; 73 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kathy A Marzullo to Larry D Wirick

$242,000; 1118 W Main St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Donald Bucholz to Angel D Gutierrez

$241,000; 34W852 S James Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Christopher R Cervone to Ashley Billings

$225,000; 5N705 Tanager Court, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Judith E Sawyer to Samantha Harding

$137,500; 34W939 Stanton Dr Unit B, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Laura Lococo to Juliana Lopez

Sugar Grove

$575,500; 1098 Cyrus Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by NVR Inc to Dennis John Coleman

$437,500; 820 Queens Gate Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Kyle J Klein to Christopher S Pisani

$380,000; 138 Cobbler Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Bradley W Brown to Max Carstensen

$370,000; 287 E Park Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Thomas J Rank to Teggy Perales

$275,000; 60 Terry Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Mark A Vilmin to Dirk Gatewood

$193,000; 26 Rolling Oaks Rd Unit E, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Dean L Albright to Eric Merrill

West Dundee

$407,000; 2603 Chesire Court, West Dundee; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Thomas J Mullen to Robert R Smith Jr

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.