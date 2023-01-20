Kane County property transfers for Nov. 25 to Dec. 13, 2022
Aurora
$618,000; 2740 Ginger Woods Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Leigh Goldfine to Mohit Gera
$429,000; 1933 Pinnacle Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Muhammad Longi to Azeem Zubair
$370,000; 798 Brodhead Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Gyanendra Srivastava to Sachin Vishwas Chavan
$343,500; 559 Sumac Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by David S Gaines to Ryan Max Michelson
$320,000; 422 Conservatory Ln Unit 422, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ashok Koduri to David Newcomb
$264,000; 1925 Bayview Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Farooq Qazi to Brigitte A Gillespie
$254,000; 1633 Wild Rose Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Milo Petrie
$250,000; 992 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Fernando Diaz Romero to Kyle Welton
$237,000; 726 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Salvador Gonzalez to David M Giese
$235,000; 811 Watson St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Annahi Contreras to Luis Alfonso Aguirre Lopez
$226,000; 333 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Abid Ghafoor to Silvia I Velazquez Rivera
$213,500; 255 Trask St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Luella Wolf Estate to Jose Angel Garcia Madrigal
$200,000; 1689 Town Center St Unit 1689, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Thomas Natiello to Christopher Awkerman
$196,000; 1057 Timberlake Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Amy Aguilar to Claudia Arriaga
$187,000; 640 Jefferson St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by James Spencer to Samantha Burgess
$180,000; 322 Grant Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Anita M Lewis to Cedric L Bouchee
$172,500; 346 Evans Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Carol S Lentz to Brian Cossio
$158,000; 1315 Monomoy St Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Jose Gil Garcia to Luis Miguel Andrade
$134,500; 465 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Jason Reyes to OCJB Properties LLC
$130,000; 121 Gregory St Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Mohamed Elkasstawi to WCDI LLC
$113,000; 845 Richard St Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ayaan Bangash Properties LLC to Jose A Morales
$90,000; 1618 E New York St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by American Tax Lien LLC to Fue Thao
$80,000; 1334 Monomoy St Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Longstreet Capital Funding LLC to Jose Gil Garcia
$75,000; 1038 Rainwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by David S Wells to Country View Properties LLC
Batavia
$425,000; 1222 Averill Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Beverly Oros to Maria Karen Graziano
$390,000; 1291 Schiedler Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Christopher M Mccammon to William D Foster
$389,500; 2030 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to John Manaligod
$388,000; 1073 Maple Lane, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Erik R Balisi to James Edward Fusek
$362,500; 2034 Stuttle Road, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sarathkumar Rajkumar
$282,000; 402 Park St., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by James L Fusek to Joseph Alexander Leonas
$240,000; 49 S Barton Trail, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Corliss A Weaver to Anita M Krolczyk
Carpentersville
$185,000; 8204 Sierra Woods Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Carolina Vargas to Wmak Properties LLC
East Dundee
$231,000; 161 Crestwood Drive, East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Cathleen M Derfler to Michael B Webb
$180,000; 15 Wenholz Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Scott M Schwebach to Rafael Salazar-romero
Elburn
$496,500; 856 Citizen Ave., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Douglas W Smith to Kristin G Ostarello
$465,000; 1388 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Trisha Marion Reed
$440,000; 1452 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Diane Righeimer
$438,500; 1009 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Timothy David White
$410,000; 1494 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Michael Urbanski
$250,000; 817 N 1st St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Misty L Kennedy to Connor J Mccue
Elgin
$599,500; 1833 Coralito Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rayhan A Majeed
$587,000; 3545 Crosswater Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Toll Il LP to George Kritselis Jr
$560,000; 3580 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Mandeep K Babbra
$543,000; 171 Morning Glory Way, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Trijesh Reddy Rupureddy
$523,000; 153 N Bend Way, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sreedhar Sriramula
$517,000; 3803 Jasmine Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Karthik Kumar Balasundaram
$510,000; 3619 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Karthikeyan Ganapathi Thilagaraj
$502,500; 3758 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by NVR Inc to Neftali Gutierrez
$479,000; 145 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Nithu Ajanthakumari Ravindran
$470,000; 147 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Sandip Sudam Chaudhari
$455,000; 1050 Wakefield Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Ruben Cuevas to Katherine A Stambuk
$435,000; 410 Mooresfield St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kevin R Davis to Erik L R Johnsen
$408,000; 3706 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by NVR Inc to Nik Jennison
$405,000; 11N699 Old Barn Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Else Gliedt to Daniel Dubbeld
$391,000; 446 Ranch Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Lynn J Saxe to Daniel E Cox
$286,000; 910 Ruth Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Alexandre C Teixeira to Manuel S Delgado
$285,000; 3826 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Janie J Dispensa to Chaitali Desai
$270,000; 1213 Oakdale Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by South Westside Properties LLC to Genoveva Rebollar
$260,000; 1205 Asbury Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Matthew Bucek
$255,000; 986 Marlene Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Mark A Brandes to Eden Valdez Torres
$255,000; 224 Lake St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Marc Westenburg to Timothy P Smith
$228,000; 1050 N Shady Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Kevin L Johnson to Tomas A Rodriguez
$224,000; 910 Mesa Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Sandra J Collins to Juan J Rivera
$215,000; 447 Princeton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Simmie Taylor to Manuel Balleza Mandujano
$210,000; 827 Adams St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Ronald R Teeple to Maria Del Socorro Rosalez
$197,500; 1633 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Tony Powell to Virginia Bigler
$197,000; 1622 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Dayna A Bird to Lucas Alfonzo Davis
$190,000; 840 Forest Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Cesar Gomez to Juana Alonso
$181,000; 248 Michigan St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by J2N Professional Services Inc to Joseph Mcgovern
$164,000; 451 Arlington Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Alejandro Gerardo to Analia Mendoza Demontoya
$145,000; 902 Kenneth Cir Unit 6, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Avery Manning to George Cameron Jr
$134,000; 1450 Plymouth Ln Unit 209, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Steven W Zeier to Ildelisa Arellano
$113,000; 3657 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Distinctive Homes My Demarco I to Vienna Peterson
$75,000; 535 Ryerson Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Reinvest Homes LLC to Areli Casasola
Geneva
$515,000; 513 S 2nd St., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Dennis C Petrillo to Jeffrey S Kranicki
$495,000; 0N490 Chapman Court, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kurt J Fugman to Alyssa Mary Fara
$440,000; 222 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by John W Witte to Lori Brandstetter
$345,000; 39W423 Herrington Blvd., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Carol Schaffer to Jennifer Peters
$345,000; 279 Larsdotter Lane, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Christopher R Manski to Vincent Graal
$304,500; 1502 Kirkwood Drive, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Lloyd Burch to Michael V Arena
Gilberts
$465,000; 387 Rockville Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Nancy H Thompson to Kreshnik Osmani
$300,000; 442 Town Center Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Rachelle T Flynn to James Taylor
$50,000; 288 Town Center Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Andrew William Kline to Mary Catherine Kline
Hampshire
$460,000; 1225 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Venkata Narayana Raju Penumethsa
$453,500; 1236 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Craig J Wojcik
$438,500; 1213 Sunup Point, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ivan Benitez
$345,000; 47W544 Stoxen Road, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Melissa Galvin to Michael S Rosseland
Huntley
$435,000; 13520 Moonlight Ridge Court, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Mary M Cantrell to William H Gehrke
$415,000; 12245 Arlington Drive, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Todd Alan Novak to Charles Stwora
$366,500; 18N617 Powers Road, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Norma J Morgan to Joel Ramirez Corona
Maple Park
$270,000; 805 Maple Ave., Maple Park; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Troy Schrader to Brock Rodney Feece
Montgomery
$380,000; 1704 Marilyn Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Gamaliel A Aguirre to Matthew James Mcdonald
$250,000; 1328 S Union St., Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Leticia A Guerrero to Jose F Diaz
$221,000; 1819 Waverly Way, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Breana Desiree Db Jelks to Thien Vo
North Aurora
$590,000; 3080 Elleby Court, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Benny Pauley to Nathan Peterson
$317,500; 9 Juniper Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Austin Kinser to Cheryl Lyn Aldridge
Pingree Grove
$366,000; 1625 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Krzysztof Szypcio to Adam Rosenbaum
$180,000; 887 Emerald Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by JWF Real Estate Investment to Charles Virga
Sleepy Hollow
$450,000; 1326 Acorn Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by George J Hoffman to Kevin A Babica
$300,000; 22 Plum Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kirk A Marschke to Rae Ann Shank
South Elgin
$623,500; 1551 N La Fox St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to ERA Corp
$468,500; 293 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Ulisses Mendoza
$436,000; 281 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Snehalkumar Shantilal Patel
$358,500; 1077 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Hammed Ajetunmobi
$350,000; 1065 Adrienne Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Glenn A Hanlon to Nicolas Berardi
$325,000; 24 S Collins St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Karen Colon to Louis Early
$300,000; 900 Kane St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Jason Larson to Colin Kirincich
$160,000; 732 Division St Unit 732, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Frances Vavallo to Linda Waldron
$132,500; 280 Woodridge Cir Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Daniel Janek to Jay Dick
$115,000; 287 Ann St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Arnold Zabran to Aim Investment Properties LLC
St. Charles
$597,500; 36W136 Fieldcrest Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Michael J Gow to Darin P Delaney
$590,000; 4N783 W Woods Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Frank Wiltgen
$530,000; 4N706 W Woods Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Matthew B Vandermolen to Joseph Morehead
$501,000; 935 Oak Crest Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Sue Ann Nickel to Roberta L Stuart
$437,000; 40W074 Jack London St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Marc Morrissy to Adrian R Delgado Jr
$285,000; 6N307 Whitmore Cir Unit A, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Susan H Bragen to Paxton Singer
$265,000; 73 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Kathy A Marzullo to Larry D Wirick
$242,000; 1118 W Main St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Donald Bucholz to Angel D Gutierrez
$241,000; 34W852 S James Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Christopher R Cervone to Ashley Billings
$225,000; 5N705 Tanager Court, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Judith E Sawyer to Samantha Harding
$137,500; 34W939 Stanton Dr Unit B, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Laura Lococo to Juliana Lopez
Sugar Grove
$575,500; 1098 Cyrus Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by NVR Inc to Dennis John Coleman
$437,500; 820 Queens Gate Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Kyle J Klein to Christopher S Pisani
$380,000; 138 Cobbler Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Bradley W Brown to Max Carstensen
$370,000; 287 E Park Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Thomas J Rank to Teggy Perales
$275,000; 60 Terry Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Mark A Vilmin to Dirk Gatewood
$193,000; 26 Rolling Oaks Rd Unit E, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Dean L Albright to Eric Merrill
West Dundee
$407,000; 2603 Chesire Court, West Dundee; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Thomas J Mullen to Robert R Smith Jr
