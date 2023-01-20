 

Garcia's name mentioned in feds' Madigan recording

  • Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's spokesperson told the Sun-Times on Friday that Garcia is not involved in the Mike Madigan-ComEd investigation "in any manner."

Updated 1/20/2023 7:49 PM

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is among the names that could drop in March during the trial of four people accused of trying to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan -- an event that could take place in the middle of the mayoral election in which Garcia is a frontrunner.

The Chicago Sun-Times has learned Garcia's name is mentioned in a recorded phone conversation between Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, one of four people set to go on trial over the alleged scheme revolving around ComEd.

 

Garcia is not accused of wrongdoing, and his spokesperson told the Sun-Times on Friday that he "is not involved in any investigation in any manner."

"It is political silly season in Chicago, and his opponents are inventing a phony attack because he is the frontrunner in this race," the spokesperson said.

