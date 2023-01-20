DuPage County property transfers for Nov. 30 to Dec. 13, 2022

Addison

$664,000; 1315 W Driscoll Lane, Addison; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nereida Favela

$315,000; 251 N Brashares Drive, Addison; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Wlodzimierz Noga to Otoniel Olascoaga Vences

$135,000; 21W639 Lydia Road, Addison; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Manoj Kamalia to Guillermo Galvan

$127,000; 975 N Rohlwing Rd Unit GB, Addison; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Brijesh H Madhiwala to Flamor Doci

Aurora

$618,000; 2740 Ginger Woods Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Leigh Goldfine to Mohit Gera

$429,000; 1933 Pinnacle Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Muhammad Longi to Azeem Zubair

$370,000; 798 Brodhead Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Gyanendra Srivastava to Sachin Vishwas Chavan

$343,500; 559 Sumac Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by David S Gaines to Ryan Max Michelson

$320,000; 422 Conservatory Ln Unit 422, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ashok Koduri to David Newcomb

$264,000; 1925 Bayview Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Farooq Qazi to Brigitte A Gillespie

$254,000; 1633 Wild Rose Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Milo Petrie

$250,000; 992 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Fernando Diaz Romero to Kyle Welton

$237,000; 726 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Salvador Gonzalez to David M Giese

$235,000; 811 Watson St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Annahi Contreras to Luis Alfonso Aguirre Lopez

$226,000; 333 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Abid Ghafoor to Silvia I Velazquez Rivera

$213,500; 255 Trask St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Luella Wolf Estate to Jose Angel Garcia Madrigal

$200,000; 1689 Town Center St Unit 1689, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Thomas Natiello to Christopher Awkerman

$196,000; 1057 Timberlake Court, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Amy Aguilar to Claudia Arriaga

$187,000; 640 Jefferson St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by James Spencer to Samantha Burgess

$180,000; 322 Grant Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Anita M Lewis to Cedric L Bouchee

$172,500; 346 Evans Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Carol S Lentz to Brian Cossio

$158,000; 1315 Monomoy St Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Jose Gil Garcia to Luis Miguel Andrade

$134,500; 465 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Jason Reyes to OCJB Properties LLC

$130,000; 121 Gregory St Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Mohamed Elkasstawi to WCDI LLC

$113,000; 845 Richard St Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ayaan Bangash Properties LLC to Jose A Morales

$90,000; 1618 E New York St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by American Tax Lien LLC to Fue Thao

$80,000; 1334 Monomoy St Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Longstreet Capital Funding LLC to Jose Gil Garcia

$75,000; 1038 Rainwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by David S Wells to Country View Properties LLC

Bensenville

$286,000; 109 E Wood St., Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Ryan M Mchugh to Jose Miguel Soto

$236,000; 403 W Green St., Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Antonio Olivo Garcia to Nathaniel Rubio

Bloomingdale

$637,500; 215 Donmor Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Gina Arquilla Deboni to Priya Patel

$550,000; 151 Goldeneye Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Joseph Lafata to Mir Ahmed Ali

$368,500; 149 Larchmont Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Daniel M Barrett to Adrean Klemenko

Burr Ridge

$550,000; 7706 S Grant St., Burr Ridge; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Lawrence J Bostick to Ischuros LLC

$545,000; 8401 S Park Ave., Burr Ridge; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Morzaria Trust to Zaid Shakir

Carol Stream

$345,000; 340 Sype Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Peter Piatkowski to Farhan Zaidi

$335,000; 1119 Evergreen Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Jeffrey P Baylis to Dika Poskovic

$275,000; 601 Topeka Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Adam M Rivera to James Mack

$260,000; 1274 Robin Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Scott A Bartkowiak to Ricardo Corral

$227,500; 759 Iroquois Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Luz E Vargas to Lindita Lumani

Clarendon Hills

$368,000; 431 Commons Circle, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Yuejiang Wang to Philip Siblings LLC

Darien

$345,000; 18W113 Willow Lane, Darien; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Florence D Grebner to Hamed Sabbagh

$305,000; 1434 77th St., Darien; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by David P Davis to Rajendra Mehta

$297,000; 9435 Fountain Point Circle, Darien; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by John V Deluca to Vincent Tallarico

Downers Grove

$375,000; 412 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Ropro 7 LLC 412 Prairie Ave to Daniel Bruns

$165,000; 8025 Woodglen Ln Unit 201, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Kathleen M Sears to Katie Quinn Rudenga

Elmhurst

$600,000; 557 S Stratford Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Paul Bullock to Jessica Norman

$350,000; 836 S Chatham Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Lisa Boyko to Ariane Scolaro

Glen Ellyn

$403,000; 41 Woodview Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Catherine Chang to Tommy Zheng

$335,000; 21W530 Buckingham Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Norm Frese to Mohammad Mashiatulla

Glendale Heights

$287,000; 145 E Wrightwood Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Arvindbhai M Vaidya to Robert S Handwerker

$270,000; 369 E Montana Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Diana Lynn Wolter to Karina Cervantes

$270,000; 1335 Hartford St., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Joseph W Linder to Christopher P Wolowicz

$97,000; 670 Marilyn Ave Unit 7-103, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Ghaffar A Variend to Somil Yadav

Lisle

$390,000; 6422 Ashford Court, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Jonathan E Justice to Kyle C Der Linden

$335,000; 2794 Garden Drive, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Joseph Rundo to Yange Zhou

$335,000; 1151 Lisle Place, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Thomas J Griffith to Matthew J Dehn

$163,500; 5533 E Lake Dr Unit D, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by A & M 207 LLC to Marcius Darcy Florido

$129,000; 2238 Abbeywood Dr Unit A, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Adam Smith to Peter Lewis

Lombard

$399,500; 325 Woodmoor Drive, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Woodmoor Dev LLC to Faisal Shahid Hameed

$380,000; 405 E Maple St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Austin William Barry to Abigail Gualberto

$245,000; 845 E 22nd St Unit 211, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Ayisha Christina Kecht to Joseph Mokrzycki

Naperville

$730,000; 2607 Freeland Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Richard J Smith to Andre Giglio

$701,000; 712 Spindletree Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Pamela Garbarino to Shaheen Sultana

$699,500; 1215 Wrenson Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Brian Glasby

$675,000; 1518 Parkfield Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by James Kosek to Thiago Frigerio De Carvalho Serra

$619,000; 2616 Wild Timothy Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Brent Litzer to Kaushik Shubhank

$561,500; 2234 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Jeremy J Sugrue

$495,000; 1125 Laurel Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by James J Geraci to Tara Mae Dondzila

$460,000; 1112 Natalie Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Stephanie D Lucas to John C Brown Jr

$435,000; 957 Elm St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Mir Hussain Ali to Satish Yerra

$432,000; 1121 Cardinal Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Gregory M Kantz to Natasha Marriner

$359,500; 1128 Crimson Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Land & Liberty LLC to Kenley March Barrett Pelzer

$354,900; 2935 Madison Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 7, 2022, by Wei Jie Lai to Nicholas Robert Farley

$345,000; 1311 Brookline Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Brandt Smith to David Michael Awadalla

$283,900; 2940 White Thorn Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Nicholas Helander to Qihui Shen

$254,000; 1588 Lighthouse Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Yukai Xiao to Steven A Krok

$240,000; 511 Aurora Ave Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Joanne Dimare to Fady Harfoush

$230,000; 887 Quin Ct Unit 101, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Arnas Laurinaitis to Danielle M Spence

$160,000; 1581 Raymond Dr Unit 102, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Megan L Gentzler to Anthony Wilson

Oak Brook

$128,000; 20 N Tower Rd Unit 9J, Oak Brook; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Hamid S Ali to Linda Wing

Roselle

$550,000; 1120 Bluebird Lane, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Cathy K Chou to Anthony Lekbello

$290,000; 628 Sequoia Trail, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jonard Ademi to Viktoria Demiri

$285,000; 115 Cambrian Court, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Valerie M Abelita to Traci Lee Gaseor

$215,000; 240 Mansfield Way, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Eric M Dluzen to Rajeev Bharel

Villa Park

$417,500; 267 S Myrtle Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by JJJ Remodeling LLC to Joseph T Draus

$315,000; 519 N Wisconsin Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Micah N Roy to Roger Tiglao

$250,000; 843 S Wisconsin Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Tiven P Plosila to Pierce Logan Mucha

$172,000; 1S119 Radford Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Maria I Holguin to Catherine Makinney

$150,000; 1S253 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Richard R Berger to Dorothy Mcswine

$150,000; 18W238 Knollwood Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Tulkin Umirzakov to Sherzod Izatullaev

Warrenville

$436,000; 29W696 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Tanisha Pleasant

$388,000; 29W694 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Patrick Bagnuolo

West Chicago

$425,000; 2597 Barnhart St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Thomas M Schumann to Erica Bolger

$383,000; 4N701 Petersdorf Road, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by A H Development Inc to Scott Allen Bartkowiak

$327,500; 28W740 Army Trail Road, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Ricardo Ramirez to Adrienne Michalek

$299,000; 115 N Oak St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Susana Vargas to Hannah S Billingsley

$270,000; 314 Fulton St., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Ronald R Crayton to Cadence K Prymicz

Wheaton

$630,000; 1512 Gamon Road, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Ronald Peter De Vries Jr to James Sowa

$350,000; 1214 Coolidge Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Matthew P Wlodarski to Matthew V Johnson

$272,000; 1793 Trent Court, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Victor A Cardenaz to Zeeshan Bhatti

$266,500; 932 Dartmouth Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Damon Achziger to Michael J Gow

$182,500; 1536 Stonebridge Trl Unit 1 3, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Samuel W Cokinos to Angelica E Anderson

$180,000; 1521 S County Farm Rd Unit 1 3C, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Salvatore Amodeo to John Mercier

$150,000; 850 S Lorraine Rd Unit 3L, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Whitebirch Management Co to Easwar Iyer

Willowbrook

$245,000; 7616 Blackberry Lane, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Maria Del Carmen Villarreal to Pouro LLC

$154,500; 6190 Pinewood Ct Unit 202, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Silvana Skocic to Dorn Enterprises Ltd

Winfield

$375,000; 27W262 Fleming Drive, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by David P Robbins to Anne Hart

Woodridge

$465,000; 1218 Meadowwood Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Jenna S Kiel to Natalie E Curtis

$343,500; 2905 Parkwood Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Marcia Brooke Wilson to Leo Thomas Schmit

$134,000; 2086 Country Club Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Zachary A Gutierrez to Milad Mikhail

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.