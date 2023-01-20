Didech named chair of House Gaming Committee

House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch announced this week state Rep. Daniel Didech will be appointed to serve as chairman of the House Gaming Committee for the 103rd General Assembly.

The Gaming Committee has oversight and considers legislation affecting Illinois' casinos, racetracks, lottery, sports betting, and video gambling establishments.

"Gaming generates a substantial amount of state revenue that supports our schools, infrastructure, and local services," said Didech, a Buffalo Grove Democrat. "In this position, my focus will be on maintaining a robust gaming economy that protects players, creates good jobs, and positively impacts communities throughout Illinois."

Before serving in the legislature, Didech played poker professionally from 2006-2011 and was a licensed thoroughbred owner.