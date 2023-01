Cook County property transfers for Nov. 25 to Dec. 19, 2022

Arlington Heights

$675,000; 203 N Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Duchek & Associates Inc to Kenneth Watkinson

$380,000; 1027 N Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Terrance P Lindholm Sr to Patrick C Gillespie

$370,000; 215 S Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by William Kenney to Michael A Mulvany

$349,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 5E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series J to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$345,000; 623 N Beverly Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Matthew H Martinez to Jennifer Brophy

$337,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 5A P1-P3, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Richard D Oconnell to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$330,000; 542 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Bradley Mcquade to Erin M Cruz

$325,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 3E G20 P31, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series A to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$323,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 3A G5 G21, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series V to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$318,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 4E PG G22, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series P to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$318,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 4D G4 P22, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Christopher Drwila to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$316,000; 1214 S Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Donna Thornton to Aleksandra M Stechin Gotowalski

$311,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 5D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series Q to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$308,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 3H, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Anna I Fiore to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$304,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 4G C15 G16 P5 P16, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by 1 N Chestnut LLC to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$283,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 3D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by D Court Harris to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$282,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 2A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Kastanie LLC to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$275,000; 4221 N Pheasant Trail Ct Unit 07, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Yevgeniy Brodskiy to Melodie D Premo

$272,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 2D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series M to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$271,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 2E & P18, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Trefona Demos to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$267,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 1A & P8, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Enrique Corral to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$247,000; 23 N Peartree Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Carolyn L Dow to Lee W Risolute

$224,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 1F G18 P29, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series G to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$200,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 4F, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series Z to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$192,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 5G, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Lidia Fiore to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$190,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 5F P19, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by North Chestnut Ave LLC to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$189,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 3G, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by North Chestnut Ave LLC to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$188,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 4C P24, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series K to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$188,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 5B P23, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series F to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$188,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 2G, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by KRD Holdings LLC to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$187,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 3C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series O to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$187,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 2F & P28, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Luca Difalco to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$187,000; 1830 W Surrey Park Ln Unit 1A, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Devin A Ryan to Chris Miklius

$186,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 4B P10, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by MBM Realy LLC Series I to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$186,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 1G P17, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC Series H to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$180,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 2C & P30, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Takashige Asai to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$178,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 1C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by MBM Realty LLC to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$167,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 1D G11, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by 1 N Chestnut LLC to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$150,000; 512 W Brittany Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by David Andrew Sahli to Nowak Holds II LLC

$130,000; 2356 S Goebbert Rd Unit 1067, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by 1834p LLC to RSRC Ashton LLC

$128,000; 1215 N Waterman Ave Unit 1E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Joseph A Stuchlik to Linda Mcgregor

$120,000; 819 S Dwyer Ave Unit F, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by James F Roberto to Emily Mecartney

Barrington

$632,500; 847 Fairfax Court, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by BGRS LLC to William Bryan Powers

$550,000; 20815 N Pleasant Trail, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Chris A Mcgregor to Doris Crudele

$500,000; 806 S Cook St., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Julie Stearney to Thomas Bellagamba

$312,000; 725 Prospect Ave., Barrington; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Patrick J Gorman to Eric L Nevers

Bartlett

$615,000; 1744 Eastfield Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Dhaval Patel

$257,000; 106 E Morse Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by David E Reuter Jr to Michael Magrini

$250,000; 275 E Railroad Ave Unit 207, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Keystone Partners LLC to Lincoln Aurora LLC

Buffalo Grove

$730,500; 270 Saddle Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Sathish Kumar Collam

$723,000; 2690 Misty Woods Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Oksana Bubelis to Brian Stoller

$700,000; 2054 Link Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to James Konieczny

$555,000; 2134 Apple Hill Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Ramana Kadari to Yan Liu

$537,500; 41 Chestnut Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Raja Parvathaneni to Rubayat Murtaza

$487,000; 1245 Dayton Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Amit Ghosh to Dalisay R Panganiban

$455,000; 1421 Chase Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Weiwei Cao to Pratiksha Ramesh Umak

$350,000; 39 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Kateryna Lukhina to Ganesh Ramakrishnan

$340,000; 311 Weidner Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by George Kolodziej to Shad Durham

$282,500; 414 Covington Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Naum Shekhmana to Murat Sultangaliyev

$270,000; 109 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Margaret Porcaro to Timothy Navabi

$230,000; 665 Le Parc Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Yuriy Kulagin to Imad K Hasan

$194,500; 190 Old Oak Dr Unit 255, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Rishat Medvedev to Vyacheslav Kopilevich

$170,000; 101 Old Oak Dr Unit 217, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Canita Schneff to Leslie Derdiger

$165,000; 190 Old Oak Dr Unit 250, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by American LLC to Illia Granzberg

Des Plaines

$393,000; 1222 Harding Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Steve Thomas to Kathleen T Luttmer

$380,000; 1409 S 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Tanya Carlson to Jimena Salazar Grisales

$365,000; 1665 Ash St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Julia Burkhardt to Athanasios M Kolligris

$352,500; 2708 Joseph Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Loredana Pop to Jose Luis De Leon Guas

$335,000; 520 Rose Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Amira Ivanoff to Tina Mustedanagic

$310,000; 1933 S Tures Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Howard L Mebust to Reyna A Espinoza

$295,000; 1706 Ash St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Michael A Mulvany to Verlin Arceo

$262,000; 930 S 3rd Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Thomas J Gruber to Samantha Anne Allen

$245,000; 1670 Mill St Unit 508, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Michael V Randazzo to Karolina Chalecka

$205,000; 1477 E Thacker St Unit 204, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Andrew Estrada to David H Baron

$175,000; 1230 Brown St Unit 2W, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Mieczyslawa Krupinski to Bohdan Zhukotanskyy

$158,000; 8836 N Western Ave Unit 2A, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Ammar A Al Nuaimi to Sarah Christian

$157,000; 9424 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3E, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Lucas Confalonieri to Katherine E Anderson

$145,000; 825 Pearson St Unit 2F, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by James Thomas Anton to Michael Mccormack

$129,000; 8974 N Western Ave Unit 114, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by David Jansen to Linda Zaya

$103,000; 8814 Briar Ct Unit 2B, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jerry Bikneris to Iva Miteva

Elk Grove Village

$400,000; 1088 Tennessee Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Joanne T Kilgore to Mark Salinas

$280,000; 261 Fern Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Christopher Bauer to Carla Feranda Rivers Romero

Hanover Park

$596,000; 7609 Bristol Ln Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by OMP Property Investment II LLC to Yatharth Investment LLC

$400,000; 5538 Ridge Crossing, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Frank J Mugnaini to Dinesh Kumar Jayamani

$260,000; 7650 Northway Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by William J Havemann to Aneesuddin Khaja

$234,000; 7566 Canterbury Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Katarzyna Pepiak to Suzanne Belur Rumbler

$215,000; 7531 Madison St., Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Jonathan G Anderson to Trevor Banning

$171,000; 1611 Edison Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by James R Price to Q Family Home LLC

Hoffman Estates

$322,000; 330 Lincoln St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Helen Dimeas to Maria L Beecroft

$315,000; 820 Cumberland St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Dustin Ray Berkey to Bashkim Paprri

$315,000; 1625 Dennison Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Scott Spitler to Bhartiben Patel

$280,000; 691 London Square, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Paula Berg Thompson to Binyo Hristov

$220,000; 860 Heather Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Jennifer Wickwere to Approved Properties LLC

$195,000; 1936 Whitingham Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Madmar Properties LLC Series 1 to Enkhzul Chinbat

$180,000; 1846 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Nilay Patel to GT Spaces LLC

$180,000; 1796 Marquette Ln Unit 5693, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Maryam Naziri to Miriam Ivette Torres

$155,000; 510 Hill Dr Unit 207, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Zakir Shaik to Sangitaben Patel

$122,500; 1940 Kenilworth Cir Unit E, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by GMP Capital LLC to Ewelina Cislak

$115,000; 1660 Airdrie Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Walnut Pond Estaes LLC to Gurbir Singh Dhanoa

$110,000; 735 Heritage Dr Unit 10-301, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Bipinchandra S Parikh to Kashi Management Inc

Inverness

$462,500; 2210 Freeman Court, Inverness; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Maria L Beecroft to Agnieszka Oszkinis

Lake Barrington

$115,000; 23146 N Kelsey Ave., Lake Barrington; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Linda J Yuhas to Dillon J Streit

Mount Prospect

$550,000; 403 S Meier Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Joshua L Haft to Louie D Ruffolo

$280,000; 100 S Emerson St Unit 405, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Allison Dietz to Mitchell Miller

$215,000; 1174 N Wheeling Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by David J Bierdeman to Volodymyr Vandziliak

$170,000; 290 N Westgate Rd Unit 312, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Wardia Kando to Oh Kyu Yoo

Palatine

$355,500; 1390 N King George Court, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by David J Mccabe to Philip Farino

$350,000; 356 W Wood St Unit 32, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Mcgluin LLC to Robert A Buckley

$325,000; 779 N Regis Court, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Daniel Feldstein to Mohammed H Ali

$290,000; 1517 E Chivalry Court, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Todd R Applebaum to Kristine M Dipalermo

$215,000; 762 E Whispering Oaks Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Dmitry Evgemyevich Marchenko to Oleg Laptev

$185,000; 1008 E Nichols Rd Unit 03, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Anna Wrzoszezyk to Edyta Stanson Piekaraz

$110,000; 1467 N Winslowe Dr Unit 204, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Deepak Prabhakar to Larysa Altukhova

Rolling Meadows

$445,000; 3609 Killarney Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Sheldon Gibbs to Wesley Dalla Valle

$224,000; 3135 Town Square Dr Unit 202, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Linda R Gregornik to Anna Walsh

$165,000; 5001 Carriageway Dr Unit A111 P11157 & P159, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Johan S Schubert to Charles B Slaustas III

Roselle

$550,000; 1120 Bluebird Lane, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Cathy K Chou to Anthony Lekbello

$290,000; 628 Sequoia Trail, Roselle; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Jonard Ademi to Viktoria Demiri

$285,000; 115 Cambrian Court, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Valerie M Abelita to Traci Lee Gaseor

$215,000; 240 Mansfield Way, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Eric M Dluzen to Rajeev Bharel

Schaumburg

$748,500; 908 Cartwright Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by JTM Property LLC to Mitaliben P Patel

$435,000; 2329 W Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Pamela M Peri to Cesar C Restua

$380,000; 206 Sienna Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Michael Birkholz to Ali M Ghmaies

$365,000; 124 Fulbright Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Craft Trust to Anuraj Leelabhavan Raje

$360,000; 1882 Keystone Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Rajen S Patel to Abdulatif Iuldashey

$358,000; 1326 Leonard Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Nitin Chaphalkar to Sivanesan Sellappan

$331,500; 117 Andrew Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Dean C Pappas to Robert Baran

$290,000; 1080 Colony Lake Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by JR Capital LLC to Selena Guzman

$268,000; 3 Ellington Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Yagnesh Mehta to Sayed Jamai Modarres Motlagh

$257,000; 1956 Lilac Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Mary C Smith to Herberto Dutra

$245,000; 1514 Harbour Ct Unit 1B, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Keun Sup Song to Nelson R Marcano

$192,000; 439 Lear Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Jose Bucio to George George

$135,000; 2310 Hyde Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Louis G Apostol to Manisha Shah

$127,000; 300 S Roselle Rd Unit 415, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 25, 2022, by Brian Plonka to Wellstone Development LLC

South Barrington

$390,000; 8 Executive Ct Unit 3, South Barrington; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Peacock Properties Inc to Marinelli 8 Executive LLC

Streamwood

$322,000; 1565 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Arun P Singh to Himani Pandita

$295,000; 1413 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by 1413 Yellowstone LLC to Amanda M Bozich

$260,000; 2 Lexington Court, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Jesse Czach to Jose Eduardo Calderon Diaz

$249,000; 105 Monarch Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Syed N L Safder to Sahil J Lagdiwala

$230,000; 121 Hazelnut Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Latresha Marie Hazelwood to Jesse Brown

$219,000; 8 Polk Ct Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Figirdas Naujokas to Tomi Williams Brown

Wheeling

$297,000; 45 Laurel Trail, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Pedro J Ortiz Toral to Michael E Quintanilla

$275,000; 267 E Wayne Place, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Jovany Garcia to Martha Selene Limas Lupez

$235,000; 986 Ridgefield Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by John T Poeltler to 986 Ridgefield Ln LLC

$233,000; 921 Ridgefield Ln Unit 2-5, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Kostiantyn Repnikov to Miraslau Kazak

$163,000; 448 Bridle Trail, Wheeling; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Marcin Kubiak to Malgorzata Kubiak

