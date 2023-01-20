Aurora man pleads guilty to stabbing man to death

A man pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing an Elgin man to death at a house near Aurora in 2020.

Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez, 43, of the 1700 block of Indian Avenue in Aurora, agreed to a sentence of 25 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of Mario Ying, 51.

"My hope is that you will never have the chance to hurt anyone again," Ying's wife said, reading a victim impact statement during the hearing. She said her family was disappointed with the sentence.

On Oct. 30, 2020, Ying was rehabilitating a house in the 1500 block of Solifsburg Avenue in Aurora Township. Authorities say that Gutierrez-Fonseca walked there from his home and stabbed Ying multiple times. Ying's body was found in the house the next day.

The same man owned the house where Fonseca-Gutierrez lived and the house where Ying was killed.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Kelly Orland said Fonseca-Gutierrez pawned some items he took from Ying.

A charge of armed robbery was dropped in exchange for the plea.

Fonseca-Gutierrez will have to serve 100% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and once he is released, he will have to register with the state for 10 years as a violent offender.