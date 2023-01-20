 

Aurora man pleads guilty to stabbing man to death

  • Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez

    Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 1/20/2023 4:03 PM

A man pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing an Elgin man to death at a house near Aurora in 2020.

Carlos Fonseca-Gutierrez, 43, of the 1700 block of Indian Avenue in Aurora, agreed to a sentence of 25 years in prison.

 

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in the death of Mario Ying, 51.

"My hope is that you will never have the chance to hurt anyone again," Ying's wife said, reading a victim impact statement during the hearing. She said her family was disappointed with the sentence.

On Oct. 30, 2020, Ying was rehabilitating a house in the 1500 block of Solifsburg Avenue in Aurora Township. Authorities say that Gutierrez-Fonseca walked there from his home and stabbed Ying multiple times. Ying's body was found in the house the next day.

The same man owned the house where Fonseca-Gutierrez lived and the house where Ying was killed.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Kelly Orland said Fonseca-Gutierrez pawned some items he took from Ying.

A charge of armed robbery was dropped in exchange for the plea.

Fonseca-Gutierrez will have to serve 100% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, and once he is released, he will have to register with the state for 10 years as a violent offender.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
$3 million bail for Aurora man accused of Elgin man's murder
Related Article
$3 million bail for Aurora man accused of Elgin man's murder
 
Aurora man charged with murder of Elgin man
Related Article
Aurora man charged with murder of Elgin man
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 