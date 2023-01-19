 

Sheriff: Long Grove woman caught stealing neighbors' mail

  • Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove

    Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 1/19/2023 11:22 AM

A Long Grove woman is facing felony charges after authorities say she was caught stealing neighbors' mail Wednesday.

Gabriella Pollari, 44, of the 1300 block of Bridgewater Lane, is charged with identity theft in connection with the alleged mail theft. She's also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from drugs authorities say were found in her vehicle.

 

Her arrest came about three hours after the Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Schaeffer Road and Manassas Lane in Long Grove, officials said. The caller reported the person in the vehicle was lingering around several mailboxes.

Deputies responded and checked the area but the vehicle was gone before they arrived. About three hours later, sheriff's police received another call about the same suspicious vehicle and person, again lingering around mailboxes.

The caller, who said she was aware of prior mail thefts in the area, provided a license plate and deputies located the vehicle in the area of Bridgewater Lane and Gettysburg Road.

While speaking to the driver, the deputy observed drug paraphernalia and drugs in Pollari's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Pollari was arrested and during a search of her vehicle, the deputy located mail and packages belonging to area residents. The mail included sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, tax documents and checks.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

U.S. Postal police also are investigating, and additional charges are possible, sheriff's police said.

Residents in the area missing mail should contact the sheriff's office, officials said.

Pollari was held in the Lake County jail overnight pending an initial court hearing later today.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 