Sheriff: Long Grove woman caught stealing neighbors' mail

A Long Grove woman is facing felony charges after authorities say she was caught stealing neighbors' mail Wednesday.

Gabriella Pollari, 44, of the 1300 block of Bridgewater Lane, is charged with identity theft in connection with the alleged mail theft. She's also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from drugs authorities say were found in her vehicle.

Her arrest came about three hours after the Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Schaeffer Road and Manassas Lane in Long Grove, officials said. The caller reported the person in the vehicle was lingering around several mailboxes.

Deputies responded and checked the area but the vehicle was gone before they arrived. About three hours later, sheriff's police received another call about the same suspicious vehicle and person, again lingering around mailboxes.

The caller, who said she was aware of prior mail thefts in the area, provided a license plate and deputies located the vehicle in the area of Bridgewater Lane and Gettysburg Road.

While speaking to the driver, the deputy observed drug paraphernalia and drugs in Pollari's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Pollari was arrested and during a search of her vehicle, the deputy located mail and packages belonging to area residents. The mail included sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, tax documents and checks.

U.S. Postal police also are investigating, and additional charges are possible, sheriff's police said.

Residents in the area missing mail should contact the sheriff's office, officials said.

Pollari was held in the Lake County jail overnight pending an initial court hearing later today.