 

Naperville police hosting Chat with the Chief Tuesday

 
Updated 1/19/2023 11:17 AM

The Naperville Police Department is hosting a Chat with the Chief event next week.

The informal meet-and-greet will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea, 110 S. Washington St. in downtown Naperville.

 

Residents are encouraged to stop by at any time to meet with Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. Complimentary coffee will be served.

"One of my favorite responsibilities as chief of police is engaging with the community," Arres said. "I love talking to residents, business owners or anyone else who has questions about crime, safety or law enforcement in Naperville."

Chat with the Chief events are held throughout the year in various Naperville locations. For more information, visit naperville.il.us/npd/chatwithchief.

