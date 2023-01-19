Man pleads guilty to leading police on high-speed chase that ended in Chicago

A man accused of stealing items from an Oak Brook store last month, then leading police on a high-speed chase, has pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, pleaded guilty Tuesday, in exchange for an 18-month prison sentence, according to DuPage County court records.

Charges of burglary and retail theft were dropped.

Authorities alleged that on Dec. 15 Abrons and a co-defendant, McKinley Brown of Chicago, took $2,400 in merchandise in a smash-and-grab from the Macy's store at Oakbrook Center. Abrons drove on to I-8, then I-290. Elmhurst police saw the vehicle at Austin Boulevard, but Abrons continued to drive away at speeds up to 84 mph.

Prosecutors said that when the chase ended in Chicago, Abrons was wearing a coat from Macy's that still had the price tag on it.

Brown, 42, was due to appear in court Thursday morning.