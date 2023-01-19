Lake County sheriff elected vice president of law enforcement training board

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg has been elected to a leadership position with the state agency that oversees how police agencies in Illinois hire and train law enforcement officers.

Idleburg, who is serving his second term as sheriff, will serve as vice chairman of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

The 14-member panel sets the standards for the education and training officers receive.

"With many changes in the law, ILETSB is growing and will provide greater support and resources to law enforcement statewide," Idleburg said in a news release. " It is a true honor representing Lake County at the statewide level."

Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukirch also serves on the board.