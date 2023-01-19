Investigators say they're making progress in solving murder of Des Plaines teen

Des Plaines police said Thursday that progress has been made in the investigation of a teen's fatal shooting Sunday night just west of the city's downtown.

But police said they cannot release new information without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.

Police are working with the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team to investigate the killing of 16-year-old Justyce Broadway-Williams, who lived near the crime scene.

Police responding at 9:32 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired on the 1300 block of Perry Street found Justyce lying in the street. Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures but could not revive the teen, police said.

Police said Thursday they continue to believe the shooting is an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.