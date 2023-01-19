Elgin police searching for man who made inappropriate comments to middle school girls

Elgin police are looking for the driver of this car after a man made inappropriate comments to girls walking home from a middle school. Courtesy of the Elgin Police Department

Elgin police are investigating after a man reportedly made inappropriate comments to girls walking home from Abbott Middle School.

A female student from the Elgin school told police Wednesday that a male Hispanic, who she described as being in his 20s with short hair and some facial hair, has been making inappropriate statements to female students walking home from school between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Police have yet to determine if this happened only on Wednesday or on previous occasions.

Public information officer Sgt. Mike Martino said the incident is being investigated by the police department's Major Investigation Division.

"It's very loose information at this point, but obviously important enough that we wanted to get it out to the public," Martino said.

The suspect was observed following female students in his vehicle, which police believe is a silver or beige Ford Edge, in the 300-400 block of Standish Street.

Police have been in contact with the school, and Martino said the district notified parents of the incident. Elgin police will provide extra patrols in the area during dismissal.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation can call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411. Include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text along with the message and/or tip information.

You can also visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.