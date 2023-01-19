David Crosby, icon in 1960s and '70s rock 'n' roll, dies at 81

David Crosby signs autographs in Reynolds, Ind., in 2006. Tour buses carrying members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young stopped in the northern Indiana town to support plans for turning it into "Biotown USA." Associated Press

David Crosby is enjoying acclaim for his new solo album, but had to postpone tour dates after heart surgery earlier this month. Courtesy of Django Crosby

David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential '60s rock groups -- the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) -- has died, his representative told Variety magazine. He was 81 years old. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Crosby's wife released a statement to Variety, saying:

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Crosby was a mainstay of the 1960s and '70s music scene. Eight months ago, Crosby made headlines when he said he was done performing live, declaring, "I'm too old to do it anymore. I don't have the stamina; I don't have the strength," according to Variety. But he said he was recording as busily as possible.

Crosby reentered the public consciousness in a big way in 2018 with a theatrical documentary, "David Crosby: Remember My Name," narrated and produced by Cameron Crowe.