Villa Park teen accused of threatening violence against another boy

A 13-year-old Villa Park boy has been charged with felony disorderly conduct, accused of threatening another juvenile and his family.

DuPage County Judge Demetrios Panoushis Wednesday ordered that the boy remain detained until his next court appearance on Feb. 9.

On Tuesday, Villa Park police became aware of the threat, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Authorities say that during a Snapchat group video, an argument between the two boys escalated. The accused made threatening statements, such as he was going to "bring a gun to school ... and going to finish what he started," authorities said.

He also threatened that, knowing the victim's mother was at the house, he was "going to spray the house," and, knowing the victim's younger brother goes to a YMCA after school, he would "get him there," according to the news release.

"Threats are not harmless jokes or an excuse to blow off steam during an argument," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. "They have a chilling effect on the victims, particularly young victims."