 

Two injured in Elk Grove Village crash

 
Daily Herald report
A collision Wednesday morning in Elk Grove Village sent two drivers to the hospital.
Updated 1/18/2023 5:24 PM

Police said a car driven by a 66-year-old from Palatine collided with an armored truck driven by a 25-year old about 9:30 a.m. at Meacham and Biesterfield roads.

Both drivers were taken to Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. The crash is still under investigation.#

