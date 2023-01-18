Two injured in Elk Grove Village crash
Updated 1/18/2023 5:24 PM
Police said a car driven by a 66-year-old from Palatine collided with an armored truck driven by a 25-year old about 9:30 a.m. at Meacham and Biesterfield roads.
Both drivers were taken to Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. The crash is still under investigation.#
