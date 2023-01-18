Residents of 24-unit apartment building near Lombard displaced after fire

No injuries were reported, but residents of a 24-unit apartment building near Lombard have been displaced following a Monday evening fire.

Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Department officials said they were called to the three-story building on the 21W600 block of Lynn Road in unincorporated DuPage County at about 8:15 p.m. for reports of a fire inside the structure.

Firefighters discovered smoke and fire in the second floor ceiling and in a third-floor mechanical room.

All the residents were able to escape their units safely. Two pets were returned to residents unharmed by firefighters as well.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, which caused structural damage to 12 of the units.

The other 12 units were largely unscathed, but deemed uninhabitable until power, gas and water can be restored, fire officials said.

Fire officials did not have a count of how many residents were displaced.