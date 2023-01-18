Report: One person dead after crash on I-88 near Aurora

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash the killed the driver of a passenger vehicle that rear-ended a flatbed tractor-trailer earlier today on Interstate 88 near Aurora, according to a report from WGN News.

According to the report, the crash occurred at about 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 near Farnsworth Avenue.

The four-door sedan collided with the tractor-trailer and careened into the ditch.

The driver was reportedly taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Some lanes of westbound I-88 remain closed.