Report: One person dead after crash on I-88 near Aurora
Updated 1/18/2023 8:07 AM
Illinois State Police are investigating a crash the killed the driver of a passenger vehicle that rear-ended a flatbed tractor-trailer earlier today on Interstate 88 near Aurora, according to a report from WGN News.
According to the report, the crash occurred at about 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 near Farnsworth Avenue.
The four-door sedan collided with the tractor-trailer and careened into the ditch.
The driver was reportedly taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
Some lanes of westbound I-88 remain closed.
