One person dead after crash on I-88 near Aurora

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash the killed the driver of a passenger vehicle that rear-ended a flatbed tractor-trailer earlier today on Interstate 88 near Aurora.

According to state police officials, the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 past Farnsworth Avenue near the Mitchell Road overpass.

A four-door sedan careened into a ditch after colliding with the tractor-trailer.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, authorities said. The identity of the driver has not been released.

The outer most lanes of westbound I-88 were closed for several hours as part of the investigation into the crash.