One person dead after crash on I-88 near Aurora
Updated 1/18/2023 9:57 AM
Illinois State Police are investigating a crash the killed the driver of a passenger vehicle that rear-ended a flatbed tractor-trailer earlier today on Interstate 88 near Aurora.
According to state police officials, the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 past Farnsworth Avenue near the Mitchell Road overpass.
A four-door sedan careened into a ditch after colliding with the tractor-trailer.
The driver was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, authorities said. The identity of the driver has not been released.
The outer most lanes of westbound I-88 were closed for several hours as part of the investigation into the crash.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.