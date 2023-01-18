Northwest Community Healthcare awards $100,000 to community groups

The NCH Community Health and Outreach Board Committee has awarded $100,000 to 15 community agencies to support programs that help increase access to care and promote health and wellness.

The three largest grant winners this year received $10,000 each. They are: Hopeful Beginnings of St. Mary's of Palatine, which will use the funds for a comprehensive maternity mental health program for under-resourced women; WINGS domestic violence program of Palatine, which will use the funds for operational support for Safe House, transitional housing and their NCH on-site counselor; and Shelter, Inc., which provides housing and counseling services for abused and neglected children.

Other recipients include: Palatine Township Senior Citizens Council; Journeys The Road Home; Northwest Center for Sexual Assault; Bridge Youth and Family Services; Connections to Care; North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic; Clearbrook; Special Leisure Services Foundation; and Lemons of Love.

"NCH is much more than a local health care provider," Michael Hartke, president of Arlington Heights-based Northwest Community Healthcare, said in an announcement of the grants. "We are a neighbor and an active member of the community. For more than 60 years, we've not only provided medical services, but have worked with community leaders, organizations and businesses to help improve the lives of our family, friends and neighbors throughout the Northwest suburbs."