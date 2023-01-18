Naperville Restaurant Week starts Friday

Naperville Restaurant Week starts Friday and will run through Jan. 5.

Downtown Naperville is hosting the event, with numerous restaurants offering either a prix fixe menu or discounts on featured menu choices. To receive the discounts, Naperville Restaurant Week must be mentioned when ordering.

Participating restaurants include Ben and Jerry's, Bev's, Bistro du Bouchard, Catch 35, Chez Francois Poutinerie, Cinnaholic, Empire Burger Bar, Firecakes, Gyu-Kaku, JoJo's ShakeBar, Q-BBQ, Quiubo, Santo Cielo, Seoul Taco, SixtyFour Wine Bar and Kitchen, Smoothie King and Tapville.

For more information, visit downtownnaperville.com.