Metra aims high in 2023 to bring riders back after pandemic lows

Metra is optimistic it will provide 35 million passenger rides in 2023, a substantial goal after COVID-19 lows. Daily Herald File Photo

Metra leaders set an ambitious goal of 35 million passenger rides in 2023 Wednesday as the agency continues to shake off COVID-19 doldrums.

That target would be less than half of 2019 trip levels, which reached 74 million, but a huge leap from 14 million in 2021 as thousands worked from home.

Metra climbed back to an estimated 24 million rides last year that officials credited to offering more trains, a $100 bargain ride pass and an aggressive marketing campaign, among other efforts.

In 2019, 692 trains ran each weekday. But after the pandemic hit, it was reduced to 343. In spring 2022, Metra began adding back service, first on its busy BNSF and Union Pacific lines.

As of last week, all lines have more trains with a total of 646 each weekday. "And we're not done rising," Executive Director Jim Derwinski told directors at a board meeting.

In April 2020, Metra hired Chicago advertising firm LKH&S Inc. for $2.8 million over two years to mount a campaign to bring back riders. In April 2021, the board renewed the contract for $10 million through April 2025.

LKH&S CEO Stan Lewis listed initiatives that included surveys, ad buys on radio and billboards, reaching out to new homebuyers, and a social media presence.

As COVID-19 surged, one priority was publicizing Metra's cleaning protocols to assure riders trains were safe.

That's evolved to getting key mentions in traffic reports that tout Metra as an alternative to driving, Lewis said. It's a focus that will continue after a recent study concluding the Chicago area has the worst congestion in the U.S.

Attracting younger riders, including college students, with hits on platforms such as TikTok, and collaborating with the Chicago White Sox and Cubs on promotions are among ideas for 2023.

Are 35 million rides doable in 2023?

Metra has a convincing narrative, Derwinski said. "That is why marketing's important, that's why new schedules are important, that's why communication is important, that's why talking to colleges is important. I believe we have a great opportunity to grow this year."

Recent data shows "well over 20% of our riders are new to Metra, so that's very encouraging," he added.

Officials also pointed to a new website with real-time information on train arrivals that's being rolled out this year. The next step is installing digital signs on station platforms throughout the system showing train times.