Lake County hopes to address broadband needs

According to Lake County officials, more than 107,000 households and businesses representing more than 266,000 county residents are either unserved or underserved in terms of broadband.

In coming months, a special committee will be working to address those needs.

With that, residents are being asked to review a new national map at broadbandmap.fcc.gov to show where high-speed internet service is and is not. If you think the map is incorrect or incomplete, submit a challenge to the FCC to correct it. An accurate map will help the FCC identify the unserved and underserved communities and assist Lake County in addressing the issue, officials said.