 

Lake County hopes to address broadband needs

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/18/2023 1:24 PM

According to Lake County officials, more than 107,000 households and businesses representing more than 266,000 county residents are either unserved or underserved in terms of broadband.

In coming months, a special committee will be working to address those needs.

 

With that, residents are being asked to review a new national map at broadbandmap.fcc.gov to show where high-speed internet service is and is not. If you think the map is incorrect or incomplete, submit a challenge to the FCC to correct it. An accurate map will help the FCC identify the unserved and underserved communities and assist Lake County in addressing the issue, officials said.

