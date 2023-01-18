Firefighter injured battling house fire Monday in Lombard

A firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a blaze late Monday that left a Lombard home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the two-story, single-family home on the 200 block of North Stewart Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

They reported fire on the side of the home. Firefighters attacked the blaze from outside and inside the home, extinguishing it within 15 minutes.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but authorities believe it started in the fireplace and escaped into the side of the home.

The house sustained an estimated $90,000 in damage and American Red Cross officials are working with the family to find alternate housing until repairs can be made.

The condition of the injured firefighter was not available.