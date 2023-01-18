Cook County homeowners to get $47 million in property tax refunds

Cook County homeowners who overpaid their property tax bill last year can expect to receive automatic refunds over the next three months.

More than $47 million in overpaid property taxes will be refunded to more than 53,000 county homeowners starting this week, the Cook County treasurer's office announced Wednesday.

The automatic refunds are for property owners who overpaid on their 2021 first installment taxes, which were due in the first half of 2022.

Homeowners can check if they are getting a refund at cookcountytreasurer.com.

