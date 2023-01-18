33 years in prison for man involved in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed

A man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for a 2021 carjacking in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.

Darrell Frazier, 20, of the 17700 block of Burnham Avenue in Lansing, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He is one of four people who attacked a woman while she ate a meal in her car around 4 p.m. Jan. 16, 2021, in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Orchard Road.

They struggled to push or pull her out of the car, and a co-defendant, Ishmail Gonzalez, now 17, fired at least three shots from a handgun at her. One of the bullets hit her, permanently paralyzing her.

Frazier got 18 years for the hijacking offense and a 15-year add-on because it involved a gun. He will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole and receives credit for the 1½ years he has spent in the Kane County jail awaiting trial.

Frazier, 27-year-old Edward McGee, Gonzalez and another juvenile had stolen another vehicle in a carjacking on County Line Road in DeKalb earlier that day. They were returning on I-88 to the South suburbs when the vehicle ran low on gas. So they pulled off on Orchard Road to get another car.

McGee pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking and was sentenced to 325 years in prison. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm and armed violence and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The juvenile was killed shortly after the Aurora crime while committing a carjacking in Lansing, authorities say.

"Mr. Frazier shares equal responsibility in this crime. His poor choices that day almost exactly two years ago are what led him here today, and what forced an innocent victim to have to rebuild her life," Assistant State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.