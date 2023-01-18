 

33 years in prison for man involved in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed

  • Darrell Frazier

    Darrell Frazier

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 1/18/2023 4:43 PM

A man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for a 2021 carjacking in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.

Darrell Frazier, 20, of the 17700 block of Burnham Avenue in Lansing, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking.

 

He is one of four people who attacked a woman while she ate a meal in her car around 4 p.m. Jan. 16, 2021, in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Orchard Road.

They struggled to push or pull her out of the car, and a co-defendant, Ishmail Gonzalez, now 17, fired at least three shots from a handgun at her. One of the bullets hit her, permanently paralyzing her.

Frazier got 18 years for the hijacking offense and a 15-year add-on because it involved a gun. He will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole and receives credit for the 1½ years he has spent in the Kane County jail awaiting trial.

Frazier, 27-year-old Edward McGee, Gonzalez and another juvenile had stolen another vehicle in a carjacking on County Line Road in DeKalb earlier that day. They were returning on I-88 to the South suburbs when the vehicle ran low on gas. So they pulled off on Orchard Road to get another car.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

McGee pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking and was sentenced to 325 years in prison. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm and armed violence and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The juvenile was killed shortly after the Aurora crime while committing a carjacking in Lansing, authorities say.

"Mr. Frazier shares equal responsibility in this crime. His poor choices that day almost exactly two years ago are what led him here today, and what forced an innocent victim to have to rebuild her life," Assistant State's Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Teen takes 40-year sentence for shooting woman during Aurora carjacking
 
Man pleads guilty in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
Related Article
Man pleads guilty in Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
 
Related Article
Teen to be tried as an adult in Aurora carjacking shooting
 
Related Article
Defense witness: Teen accused of Aurora attempted murder was nonviolent child
 
Related Article
Psychologist recommends teen accused of Aurora carjacking be tried as adult
 
3rd person charged in carjacking at Aurora Wendy's in which woman was shot
Related Article
3rd person charged in carjacking at Aurora Wendy's in which woman was shot
 
Teen suspect in Aurora carjacking may be tried as adult, police say
Related Article
Teen suspect in Aurora carjacking may be tried as adult, police say
 
Man charged in Aurora Wendy's carjacking in which woman shot in the back
Related Article
Man charged in Aurora Wendy's carjacking in which woman shot in the back
 
Woman shot in Aurora carjacking remains in critical condition
Related Article
Woman shot in Aurora carjacking remains in critical condition
 
Related Article
Woman shot in Aurora carjacking
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 