Wisconsin man arrested on drug, gun charges on I-90

Guns and drugs that the Kane County sheriff's office says its detectives found after stopping a Wisconsin man on Interstate 90 in Rutland Township. Courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office

Kane County sheriff's detectives investigating drug trafficking along the Jane Addams Tollway arrested a Wisconsin man on weapons and drug charges Sunday, authorities said Tuesday.

Aaron Mitchell, 28, of the 200 block of Fox Lane in Walworth, is charged with armed habitual criminal, armed violence, delivery of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said detectives stopped a white Chevrolet Trax on westbound I-90 in Rutland Township for speeding Sunday. Detectives smelled raw cannabis in the vehicle and saw a handgun in the driver's door frame while looking in from a passenger's-side window, sheriff's police said.

They said they later found 255 grams of crack cocaine in Mitchell's clothing, and a loaded SAR9 9 mm handgun in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office, along with 35 grams of cannabis, a box of .22-caliber ammunition and a loaded Glock 44 .22-caliber gun.

Detectives also found 10 foil packages containing a white powder that tested positive for fentanyl, sheriff's police said. The packages weighed 3.69 grams.

Mitchell is being held on $250,000 bail at the Kane County jail. His next court date is Jan. 25.