 

Wisconsin man arrested on drug, gun charges on I-90

  • Aaron M. Mitchell

    Aaron M. Mitchell

  • Guns and drugs that the Kane County sheriff's office says its detectives found after stopping a Wisconsin man on Interstate 90 in Rutland Township.

    Guns and drugs that the Kane County sheriff's office says its detectives found after stopping a Wisconsin man on Interstate 90 in Rutland Township. Courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 1/17/2023 4:24 PM

Kane County sheriff's detectives investigating drug trafficking along the Jane Addams Tollway arrested a Wisconsin man on weapons and drug charges Sunday, authorities said Tuesday.

Aaron Mitchell, 28, of the 200 block of Fox Lane in Walworth, is charged with armed habitual criminal, armed violence, delivery of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the sheriff's office.

 

Authorities said detectives stopped a white Chevrolet Trax on westbound I-90 in Rutland Township for speeding Sunday. Detectives smelled raw cannabis in the vehicle and saw a handgun in the driver's door frame while looking in from a passenger's-side window, sheriff's police said.

They said they later found 255 grams of crack cocaine in Mitchell's clothing, and a loaded SAR9 9 mm handgun in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office, along with 35 grams of cannabis, a box of .22-caliber ammunition and a loaded Glock 44 .22-caliber gun.

Detectives also found 10 foil packages containing a white powder that tested positive for fentanyl, sheriff's police said. The packages weighed 3.69 grams.

Mitchell is being held on $250,000 bail at the Kane County jail. His next court date is Jan. 25.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Geneva man charged in $80,000 Ecstasy bust after sheriff probe
Related Article
Geneva man charged in $80,000 Ecstasy bust after sheriff probe
 
Kane County sheriff says opponent 'crossed line' with highway searches
Related Article
Kane County sheriff says opponent 'crossed line' with highway searches
 
Kane judge upholds I-90 vehicle search that netted heroin
Related Article
Kane judge upholds I-90 vehicle search that netted heroin
 
Defense: Kane deputy shows 'sheer bias' in drug traffic stops
Related Article
Defense: Kane deputy shows 'sheer bias' in drug traffic stops
 
Judge: Search of retired deputy accused of drug trafficking was illegal
Related Article
Judge: Search of retired deputy accused of drug trafficking was illegal
 
'There is no way,' former Oregon cop says regarding Elgin drug arrest
Related Article
'There is no way,' former Oregon cop says regarding Elgin drug arrest
 
Police seizures of cash rise, fueled by private training firms
Related Article
Police seizures of cash rise, fueled by private training firms
 
Guilty plea results in 8½ years in million-dollar pot bust
Related Article
Guilty plea results in 8½ years in million-dollar pot bust
 
20-year sentence in largest heroin bust in Kane history
Related Article
20-year sentence in largest heroin bust in Kane history
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 