UIC instructors hit the picket lines
Updated 1/17/2023 7:28 PM
Hundreds of faculty members at the University of Illinois Chicago hit picket lines across their Near West Side campus Tuesday on the first day of an indefinite strike after nine months of contract negotiations.
The UIC Faculty United union announced late Monday that it would proceed with its walkout after a 12-hour bargaining session still didn't yield enough movement to land a deal.
Some classes went on as scheduled in departments not affected by the strike. But many students walked around campus observing picket lines and taking photos, some even joining the demonstrations.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.