UIC instructors hit the picket lines

Faculty members and their supporters march during a strike Tuesday at the University of Illinois Chicago. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Hundreds of faculty members at the University of Illinois Chicago hit picket lines across their Near West Side campus Tuesday on the first day of an indefinite strike after nine months of contract negotiations.

The UIC Faculty United union announced late Monday that it would proceed with its walkout after a 12-hour bargaining session still didn't yield enough movement to land a deal.

Some classes went on as scheduled in departments not affected by the strike. But many students walked around campus observing picket lines and taking photos, some even joining the demonstrations.

