Report: Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 identified

Cook County authorities have identified the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing more than five years ago, according to a report from ABC 7 Chicago.

The family of Cheyann Klus made the announcement on social media recently and a Cook County sheriff's office representative confirmed the woman's remains had been identified.

Officials have not said where Klus' remains were located.

The Chicago Police Department and DuPage County sheriff's office are the lead investigating agencies, according to the report.

Klus was last seen by family in late November 2017, but authorities said she was believed to have been on the north side of Chicago in early December.