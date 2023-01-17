Remains found in Chicago identified as those of missing Downers Grove woman

The remains of a Downers Grove-area woman who disappeared five years ago have been identified, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

But when and where Cheyann Klus died remains a mystery.

The remains were found March 16, 2020, in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue in Chicago. The cause and manner of death are undetermined, according to a spokesman for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The sheriff's office said she was identified through dental records last week.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the case, according to the Cook sheriff's office and the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

Klus, 22, was last seen by her family Nov. 27, 2017, at her home. Authorities at the time said it appeared she traveled to the 2100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in early December 2017.

Mallard Lake Forest Preserve near Hanover Park was searched several times by law enforcement and volunteers, because DuPage authorities had received information she may have been near there in mid-December 2017.

Cook County officials worked with Chicago Police, DuPage County and the FBI to identify the remains through dental records last week.

Klus' sister said, in a Jan. 15 Facebook post, that there will be a private memorial service for Klus, and asked for people to give them privacy as they grieve.

"We hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest," the post said.