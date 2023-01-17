Long Grove, Lake County sheriff's police warn residents about break-ins

Noting an increase in burglaries and attempted burglaries in Long Grove and nearby communities, police have issued a warning for residents.

The village of Long Grove and the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release that they have partnered with other local governments and law enforcement agencies to investigate reports of organized criminals carrying out burglaries.

Police said the most recent robberies were last Friday and Saturday nights. The majority of the break-ins have occurred while the residents were away, police said.

Police urged community members to report incidents that seem out of the ordinary.

Other tips from police were:

• Invest in an alarm system.

• Install exterior cameras with motion detectors.

• Turn on exterior lights.

• Lock your homes and vehicles.

• Ask your local police or the sheriff's office to conduct a "house watch" when you're going out of town.