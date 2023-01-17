Letter to readers: We've finally fixed Sudoku

One of the first things I do every morning to kick-start my brain is Wordle. My streak stands at 308.

Then I move on to a KenKen puzzle -- that's Sudoku with math. And finally, Sudoku.

I'm a creature of habit, and given that you're reading this, I thank you for being one, too.

One thing that has bothered many of us (and many of you) for years is the fact that our Sudoku puzzle is stretched lengthwise so that you're trying to fill in your guesses in a rectangle rather than a square.

It looks dumb.

But designing a comics page, where many of the elements never vary in size or shape, is tricky. It's like a game of Tetris.

I've long shrugged my shoulders at what to do about Sudoku. But no longer.

In today's newspaper, you'll find a redesigned comics page, with the Sudoku looking the way it should.

Don't worry. We didn't have to sacrifice any of the elements on the page to make it happen.

This applies to both Sudoku in print and online.

I hope you enjoy this minor change. I know I will.

-- Jim Baumann

Executive Editor