Vernon Hills Frosty 5K comes with hot chocolate Saturday

The Vernon Hills Park District is hosting the Frosty 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Participants will jaunt through Deerpath Park, 299 Onwentsia Road, then warm up at the finish with hot chocolate complete with fixings at the Warrington Road picnic shelter,

Finishers receive a Frosty 5K event mug to take home. This is not a timed event. Anyone 5 and over are eligible. Fee is $12. To register, visit events at vhparkistrict.org or call (847) 996-6800.