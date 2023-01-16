Vernon Hills Frosty 5K comes with hot chocolate Saturday
Updated 1/16/2023 2:09 PM
The Vernon Hills Park District is hosting the Frosty 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Participants will jaunt through Deerpath Park, 299 Onwentsia Road, then warm up at the finish with hot chocolate complete with fixings at the Warrington Road picnic shelter,
Finishers receive a Frosty 5K event mug to take home. This is not a timed event. Anyone 5 and over are eligible. Fee is $12. To register, visit events at vhparkistrict.org or call (847) 996-6800.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.