Registration open for Naper Settlement Wedding Showcase

Registration is open for Naper Settlement's Wedding Showcase this weekend.

More than 65 vendors will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the historic Naperville location, 523 Webster St.

The Pre-Emption House, Meeting House and Century Memorial Chapel will be the site for couples to experience one-on-one consultations with florists, caterers, musicians and other wedding industry professionals from Naperville and surrounding suburbs.

Guests can enter a raffle for the chance to win prizes, including gift cards, hotel room stays, photo sessions and more.

Tickets to the Wedding Showcase are free. For more information and to register, visit NaperSettlement.org/WeddingShowcase.