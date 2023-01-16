Oak Brook home burglarized as teenage girl hid

Neighbors of an Oak Brook home targeted for a home invasion Friday said it's one of several houses in the neighborhood hit by burglars in the last few months.

But on Friday, when the robbers broke in through the home's back door, a teenage girl was inside and hiding as they ransacked the place and stole valuables.

"It was a scary situation for a 16-year-old girl to be home and have that home violated. A scary situation," said Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Stockis.

A neighbor called police, who arrived quickly. They gave chase as the suspects fled into nearby woods. Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21, was captured, but police said two others remain at large.

Village Trustee Larry Herman, who lives nearby, called for help after seeing the shattered glass in the rear entrance.

"I observed the suspect leave the house and was able to send police in the direction he ran away," Herman said.

Herman said thieves broke into his home several months ago as well.

Authorities said Miller-Valencia was the getaway driver. Police said they suspect Miller-Valencia, who arrived in Miami from Chile earlier this month. may be part of an international crime ring.

A judge on Monday ordered Miller-Valencia held on $1.5 million bail.

"When somebody breaks into someone's house at 6 p.m. and there's a teenaged victim home alone, it's a frightening event for the community as well," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.