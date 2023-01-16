Naperville City Council candidate event scheduled
Updated 1/16/2023 10:48 AM
Indivisible Naperville is hosting a "Meet Your City Council Candidates" event on Jan. 25.
The free event, scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Meeting Room B of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., will give the public a chance to meet city council candidates running in the April 4 election.
The 11 candidates running for four open seats will discuss their positions on important issues facing Naperville residents.
